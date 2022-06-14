Michel joined the Dolphins in the offseason, where he'll compete with Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds for touches. We expect Edmonds to handle most of the passing downs, so the competition is likely between Mostert and Michel to be the primary early-downs back. Mostert isn't guaranteed to be ready for Week 1 and has had troubles staying on the field in the past, so there could be a huge opportunity for Michel in Mike McDaniel's system. Draft Michel as a reserve in the double-digit rounds, maybe slightly higher in non-PPR if Mostert is on the PUP late in training camp.