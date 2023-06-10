The Bills DST should once again be considered a No. 1 Fantasy option this season, and the unit is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. Buffalo's defense is coming off a solid year in 2022, and the Bills were No. 2 in the NFL in points allowed last year, trailing only San Francisco. Buffalo also allowed the fewest yards in the league, and the Bills had 40 sacks, 17 interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries and three DST touchdowns. The Bills are expected to get pass rusher Von Miller (ACL) back, and Buffalo has standout playmakers all over the defensive side of the ball. The Bills DST has the potential to be the best Fantasy unit in 2023.