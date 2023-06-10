Mims will compete for a roster spot with the Jets this season, but he's not expected to make a significant contribution if he makes the team. Mims is not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. The Jets have a crowded receiving corps with Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb, and Mims isn't expected to leapfrog any of those guys on the depth chart. He's also failed to produce so far in his NFL career with 42 career catches for 676 yards and no touchdowns on 92 targets in three seasons. Mims could use a fresh start with a new team to help his Fantasy value, which right now is nonexistent.