Brown remains a free agent at the time of publication. Even if Brown, 33, signs with a team prior to the season, he should not be drafted in any Fantasy leagues. Brown spent time with Buffalo in 2022, appearing in three games, but he managed just one catch for 42 yards and a touchdown on two targets. Keep an eye on what happens with Brown this offseason, but it's doubtful he'll make an impact for Fantasy managers in 2023.