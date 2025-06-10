Ekeler averaged just 8.1 Fantasy points per game in 2024 (RB32) falling out of the RB2 range in his first season with the Commanders while dealing with injuries. He handled most of the passing downs work as expected but finished with just 3.4 targets per game (19th-most among RBs). With just four total touchdowns (39th-most) and no signs of taking over the red zone role in 2025, Ekeler has a capped upside. He is unlikely to return any consistency unless Brian Robinson Jr. gets injured. The Commanders have also added RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt via the draft and he could ultimately eat into Ekeler's passing downs role. You should be looking for higher-upside gambles in the Round 12-13 range where Ekeler typically comes off the board.