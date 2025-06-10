Mayfield had a standout campaign in 2024, and he's once again worth drafting as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this season with a mid-round pick in one-quarterback leagues. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Mayfield should be drafted in Round 2. Last season, Mayfield set career highs in passing yards (4,500), touchdowns (41), and rushing yards (378). He also rushed for three touchdowns and finished with 16 interceptions and two fumbles. Mayfield had a great offseason as well with Chris Godwin returning to Tampa Bay as a free agent, and the Buccaneers spent a first-round pick on receiver Emeka Egbuka. Now, Liam Coen left as the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay to be Jacksonville's head coach, but he was replaced by the Buccaneers' passing game coordinator, Josh Grizzard, so hopefully things stay status quo for Mayfield. Given the strength of his receiving corps -- don't forget about Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan and Cade Otton -- and the way he performed in 2024, Mayfield has top-five upside this season and should be drafted soon after the top six quarterbacks of Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes come off the board.