McLaughlin should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy kicker in all leagues, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick. Tampa Bay's offense should once again be explosive this season, and McLaughlin was awesome in 2024 with 30-of-32 made field goals and 54-of-56 made PATs. He's now made at least 29 field goals in three years in a row, and he also has 87 made PATs in his past two seasons with the Buccaneers.