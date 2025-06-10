The Colts DST is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues, but the Colts DST could be an option to add off the waiver wire during the year in the right matchups. Indianapolis has some quality defensive players in DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, Nick Cross and Charvarius Ward, and the Colts have a new defensive coordinator this season with Lou Anarumo. But the Indianapolis defense was bad in 2024 with only 36 sacks and nine fumbles, although the Colts did have 16 interceptions. Keep an eye on the Colts DST early in the year, and the unit could be a waiver-wire option in deeper formats.