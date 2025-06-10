Optimism for the new-look Raiders is easy with Pete Carroll steering the ship. Geno Smith continues to play at a high level, Ashton Jeanty profiles as a proficient first-down creator, and Brock Bowers was one of the NFL's most effective chain movers as a rookie. New offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has orchestrated high-paced offenses wherever he's gone. This could be fun! Betting markets are taking a more measured and cautious approach, barely projecting Las Vegas for more points than the Titans in 2025. How does Bech find Fantasy relevancy within that ecosystem while competing for targets with Bowers and Jakobi Meyers -- with a seemingly redundant skill set optimally used as a short-intermediate area target? Target competition was problematic for Bech at the collegiate level. He had one game with a target share above 30% and only three career games with a rate above 25%. Betting on him to buck that trend as a pro takes a huge leap of faith in his (impressive) film. Bech is worth considering after Round 11 of your Fantasy drafts.