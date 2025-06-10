For what feels like the fifth year in a row, Fantasy managers will have the chance to get Conner at a dang good value on draft day. And that's because even though he's among the least popular running backs to draft, all he's done since joining the Cardinals four years ago is average at least 15 PPR, 13 half-PPR and 11 non-PPR points per game per season. Additionally, he's averaged at least 15-plus touches per game for six straight seasons and 17-plus touches per game in his past three. So, hold on ... why would anyone pass at the chance at a running back with this kind of outstanding consistency? The main reason is because he's entering his age-30 season with a quality second-year back behind him in Trey Benson. And honestly, that's really it. There isn't a case to be made that Kyler Murray will steal tons of rushing touchdowns away from Conner, and there are almost no efficiency stats that suggest Conner could majorly regress. To get a RB like this in Round 4 or 5 is a dream come true. You could even take Benson as a handcuff about six rounds later.