Of the Day 3 speedsters, Lambert-Smith is the one who brings both big-play ability and consistency. He recorded 70+ receiving yards in nine of 12 games in 2024. For his career, he ranked second among the 2025 rookie receivers with 10 receptions of 50+ yards. Lambert-Smith toiled away for four seasons at Penn State before transferring to Auburn where he averaged an exceptional 2.91 yards per route run. He is a player to keep an eye on for a Chargers offense that has to demand better production from wide receivers not named Ladd McConkey, but currently buried on the depth chart, Lambert-Smith is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues.