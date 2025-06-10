Folk is a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he can catch on with a new team prior to Week 1. If that happens then Folk could emerge as a waiver-wire option during the season, but we don't recommend drafting Folk in the majority of leagues. Folk, 40, spent 2024 with the Titans, and he was 21-of-22 on field goals, including 6-of-6 from 50-plus yards, and made all 25 of his PATs. With the right team, Folk can still be Fantasy relevant, but you can just add him off waivers if he gets a job in 2025 and starts off the season playing well.