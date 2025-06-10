Brown's 2024 season is memorable because he caught the 52-yard Hail Mary from Jayden Daniels to cap a wild comeback win over the Bears in Week 8, but his season was ended short in Week 13 after he landed on injured reserve. He finished the season with 453 yards and a touchdown on 35 receptions. Brown has since re-signed on a one-year deal with the Commanders, but he'll face competition for snaps from second-year wide receiver Luke McCaffrey and trade acquisition Deebo Samuel. Brown is not worth rostering in Fantasy leagues but could emerge as a waiver wire add midseason.