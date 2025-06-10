Robert Woods signed with the Steelers this offseason, and he could be a starter opposite DK Metcalf. We don't recommend drafting Woods in the majority of leagues, but he could be a waiver wire option during the year in deeper formats. It helps Woods that Aaron Rodgers will be the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh this season. But we need to see what Woods' role will be behind Metcalf. His top competition for playing time is likely Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin III, and Woods could easily start ahead of those guys, even though he's 33. Woods spent 2024 in Houston and finished with 20 catches for 203 yards and no touchdowns on 30 targets in 15 games. He's scored fewer than seven PPR points per game in each of the past three seasons with the Texans and Titans and hasn't been a solid Fantasy option since his last year with the Rams in 2021. Maybe he can turn back the clock this year, but we need to see it first before trusting him in most Fantasy formats.