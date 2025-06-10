Mallory is a reserve tight end for the Colts, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the season. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Indianapolis added rookie tight end Tyler Warren in Round 1 of the NFL Draft, and he should be the starting tight end for the Colts this year. At best, Mallory could be a waiver-wire addition in deeper leagues if Warren were to miss any time due to injury, but Mallory has just 22 catches for 236 yards and no touchdowns on 34 targets in 22 games over two seasons for the Colts.