Legette will likely be the No. 2 or No. 3 receiver for the Panthers this season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. Carolina selected rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of the NFL Draft, and Adam Thielen is also back for the Panthers. Legette will compete with that duo for targets, and Jalen Coker could also be in the mix. Legette has plenty of upside, but he had an inconsistent rookie season in 2024 with 49 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns on 87 targets in 16 games. He had offseason foot surgery, which shouldn't be an issue, but it's something to monitor in training camp. Most likely, McMillan will be the best receiver in Carolina, and Legette can still benefit from an improved passing game led by Bryce Young. Legette could end up as a great value pick given his expected average draft position, or he could be added off the waiver wire if he's not selected in your league.