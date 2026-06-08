2026 Outlook: Aaron Jones

Jones enters his age-31 season as more of an RB3, but the lack of competition brought in via free agency and the draft makes him an under-the-radar asset on an offense that could leap forward in 2026. In 2025, Jones surprised many Fantasy managers who thought the bottom had fallen out with a fairly productive season. Nagging hamstring, hip, and shoulder injuries limited Jones, and his age makes injuries an even greater concern in 2026. However, when healthy, he averaged just under 15 total touches per game. Jones' game lacked the explosive plays he was known for earlier in his career, and his explosive play rate and forced-missed-tackle rate dropped in 2025. However, he did finish among the top 24 RBs in four separate games in 2025. That's the good news. The bad news is that he scored outside the top 36 RBs in four separate games as well, making him difficult to rely on. If you don't mind the low ceiling, you can target Jones in Rounds 8-9.

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