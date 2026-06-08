2026 Outlook: AJ Barner

Barner should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy tight end in the majority of leagues, and he's only worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues. Barner had some positive moments in 2025 with 52 catches for 519 yards and six touchdowns, and he averaged 8.7 PPR points per game. He had nine outings with at least 10.1 PPR points in 21 games, including the playoffs. We expect Barner to remain the primary tight end for the Seahawks, but Elijah Arroyo could push Barner for the starting job. It's something to monitor in training camp, but if Barner remains the starter as expected and starts the season playing well, then you can add him off the waiver wire.

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