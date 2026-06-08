2026 Outlook: Alvin Kamara

We expect Kamara to take a backseat to Travis Etienne and would not advise drafting him before Round 11. He was one of the worst backs in the league in terms of avoiding tackles and gaining yards after contact last year, and even saw his receiving efficiency slip to a career low. Even if the Saints let Kamara go, it is uncertain if another team would want to give him anything close to a feature role, and Kamara has thus far been disinterested in playing anywhere but New Orleans. As incredible as he was at his peak, it is probably best to let someone else draft Kamara unless he falls to the final rounds of your draft.

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