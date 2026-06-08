2026 Outlook: Caleb Williams

In his first season with Ben Johnson calling the plays, Williams finished just shy of 20 Fantasy points per game. While Williams took a major leap as a pure passer, specifically in the back half of the 2025 season, he added sneaky value as a runner. Williams is being drafted in 2026 with the expectation that he will take another leap forward. With arguably the best play caller in the NFL at his disposal, a top-five offensive line, and a loaded supporting cast including Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, and Colston Loveland, it's no surprise that Williams a popular breakout candidate. His rushing ability raises the weekly floor and ceiling at the same time, but Williams will need to take another jump from a pre-to-post snap processing standpoint to throw for enough yards and touchdowns to pay back and even exceed his ADP. Start considering Williams once the top eight QBs have come off the board.

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