2026 Outlook: Chase Brown

If catches count in your league, get ready to draft Brown early in Round 2 or possibly even in Round 1. Even though he finished as the No. 8 running back per game in PPR leagues last season (13th in non-PPR and 10th in half-PPR), there is still a sense that Brown could be even better. That's because he hasn't played a full season as a starting RB with a healthy Joe Burrow. In 2024, Brown became the true lead back in Week 9 and was a top-five RB over the rest of the season. In 2025, he averaged more than 22 PPR points per game after Burrow returned from injury in Week 13. These two sample sizes show he has elite upside. At times, Brown has been an inefficient and ineffective runner, and it's worth noting that Samaje Perine tends to eat into Brown's reception upside, but there is so much to like about Brown, and he could certainly help you win your Fantasy league.

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