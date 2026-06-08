2026 Outlook: Chris Olave

We view Olave as a borderline WR1 worth a pick in Round 3 of PPR leagues. He set career highs in almost every metric last year, but the big difference was the fact that he scored nine touchdowns in 2025 after scoring 10 in his first three seasons combined. He greatly benefitted from the midseason switch to Tyler Shough and was WR4 on a per-game basis in games Shough started. Olave got some new target competition from rookie Jordyn Tyson, which could both cut into his targets and help his efficiency. His concussion history may make him a slightly higher injury risk than most, but it isn't enough of a concern for us to avoid him. We still expect him to be the clear WR1 in this offense, even if his targets and receptions take a small hit from last year.

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