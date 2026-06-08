2026 Outlook: Dalton Schultz

In past seasons, we would be more excited about a tight end coming off a 100-target season where he averaged double-digit Fantasy points. But with all the youth and upside at the tight end position in 2026, Schultz is someone you settle for after Round 11 if you missed all the guys you were excited about. He could be someone you target to start early in the year if you pair him with George Kittle. Schultz has never been an efficient pass catcher, but he has posted a 97-target pace over three years in Houston and has only missed two games over that span. He hasn't scored more than five touchdowns in a season since 2021; if that changes, he could sneak into the top 10 at the position.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation