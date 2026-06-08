2026 Outlook: Derius Davis

Davis will compete for a role as a receiver for the Chargers this season and also play on special teams. He's only worth drafting in deeper formats that reward points for return yards. As a receiver, Davis had a minimal impact in 2025 with two catches for 10 yards on three targets, and he has plenty of competition for targets with Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris, Brenen Thompson and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. But Davis also added 11 punt returns for 77 yards and 18 kickoff returns for 464 yards, which shows his value to the team. Keaton Mitchell could replace Davis on kickoff returns this season, which is something to monitor in training camp. But even if Davis keeps his job in the return game, Fantasy managers should ignore him in most formats, given how little he touches the ball as a receiver.

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