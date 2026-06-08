2026 Outlook: Deshaun Watson

Watson will compete to be Cleveland's starting quarterback, and if he were to win the job, he should only be drafted in Superflex and two-QB leagues. If Watson could somehow regain his rushing form after tearing his Achilles tendon twice, he could enter the discussion in one-QB leagues as well. Watson finished as a top-seven quarterback per game in all four of his seasons in Houston, but has been one of the worst QBs in the NFL in three seasons with the Browns. He has played 19 games since the start of the 2022 season and has a lot to prove. With Watson's strong history as a rusher and Cleveland's improved receiving corps, not all hope is lost. But Fantasy managers need to see some positive results before believing in Watson.

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