2026 Outlook: Dolphins

The Dolphins didn't take many steps to improve their defense after it had just 39 sacks and nine interceptions in 2025. Their best pass rushers are Chop Robinson, Zach Sieler and Josh Uche. Their secondary got an interesting boost in rookie first-round cornerback Chris Johnson, but that's really about it. Rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez figures to be fun in the middle of the defense. It's really just not a great unit - you may only consider starting them when they take on the Jets, Raiders (in Week 1) and maybe the Colts. Outside of those 2026 matchups, this figures to be a DST to avoid.

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