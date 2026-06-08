2026 Outlook: Eddy Pineiro

Pineiro is back with the 49ers this season, and he should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy kicker in all leagues. He is worth drafting with a late-round pick in most formats. Pineiro took over for Jake Moody in Week 2 last season and finished the year making 28 of 29 field-goal attempts and 34 of 38 PATs in 14 games. The 49ers offense should again be high-scoring and give Pineiro plenty of chances to succeed in 2026.

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