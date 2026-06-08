2026 Outlook: Emanuel Wilson

Wilson profiled as an intriguing sleeper earlier this offseason when he signed in Seattle after GM John Schneider hinted at a major role in the 2026 offense. However, that buzz has come to a screeching halt following Seattle's decision to use its first-round draft pick on running back Jadarian Price. Wilson figures to be a change of pace to Price, and he may have a larger role early in the Fantasy season as Price acclimates to the speed of the NFL. This means Wilson could be a flex in the pinch at the start of the Fantasy season, but his long-term value lacks both a floor and a ceiling, with Zach Charbonnet eventually returning from an ACL and Price's role set to expand on a week-by-week basis.

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