2026 Outlook: Greg Dortch

Dortch signed with the Lions this offseason, and he will likely be the No. 4 receiver in Detroit behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa. Dortch is not worth drafting in any leagues. The good news is that Dortch followed former Arizona offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to Detroit, which could help Dortch earn playing time. The bad news is Dortch has never averaged more than 7.1 PPR points per game in any of his previous five seasons with the Cardinals. At best, you can add Dortch off the waiver wire during the season if he is playing well and getting consistent targets.

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