Dulcich remains in Miami, where he'll compete for playing time and potentially a sizable role in the offense this preseason. Though he's unlikely to get taken outside of TE-premium leagues, there is a chance he serves the Dolphins as a top-two target getter, at least to begin the year. Reports from spring OTAs were very positive. Even modest-floor veteran tight ends are better picks than Dulcich, but until the Dolphins receiving room shakes itself out this preseason, he might have some OK games.
2026 Outlook: Greg Dulcich
2026 fantasy player outlook for Greg Dulcich, TE, Miami Dolphins
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
-
Greg Dulcich Fantasy Outlook
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-