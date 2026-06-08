2026 Outlook: Greg Dulcich

Dulcich remains in Miami, where he'll compete for playing time and potentially a sizable role in the offense this preseason. Though he's unlikely to get taken outside of TE-premium leagues, there is a chance he serves the Dolphins as a top-two target getter, at least to begin the year. Reports from spring OTAs were very positive. Even modest-floor veteran tight ends are better picks than Dulcich, but until the Dolphins receiving room shakes itself out this preseason, he might have some OK games.

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