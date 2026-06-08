2026 Outlook: Jacob Cowing

Cowing will compete for a reserve role with the 49ers, but he has minimal Fantasy value this season. He is not worth drafting in any Fantasy leagues. Cowing missed the 2025 campaign with a hamstring injury suffered in late August, and he will struggle for consistent targets in 2026. Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling will likely be ahead of Cowing on the depth chart, and he also has to contend with Demarcus Robinson for playing time. Keep an eye on Cowing's role early in the year, and he could emerge as a waiver-wire candidate in deeper leagues, especially if anyone ahead of him suffers an injury. But it's doubtful Cowing will make a significant Fantasy contribution in 2026 if everyone remains healthy for the 49ers.

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