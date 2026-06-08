2026 Outlook: Ja'Marr Chase

There is no such thing as "reaching" for Chase in Fantasy drafts. He could go as early as first overall and should be drafted no later than fifth overall, with the possible exception of non-PPR leagues, which heavily favor running backs. Chase was the third-best Fantasy receiver per game last season after finishing as the No. 1 Fantasy receiver in 2024. He is a true target hog (on pace for 197 targets in 2025), and averaged nearly 20 PPR Fantasy points per game even with Joe Burrow missing nine games. Chase averaged about four fewer points per game than Puka Nacua, so why consider him as the No. 1 WR this season? Well, Chase's 2024 season (with a healthy Burrow) was just as good as Nacua's 2025 season, so we've seen Chase hit that crazy-high upside. Draft Chase with supreme confidence in 2026.

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