2026 Outlook: James Cook

With 32 total touchdowns scored over his past two seasons and a career-best 18.8 PPR points per game in 2025, there's no reason to doubt Cook as a first-round Fantasy pick anymore. Last year was especially impactful because he smashed career bests in regular-season carries (309) and rushing yards (an NFL-leading 1,621), proving that he is indeed a workhorse running back. The Bills' run game made zero acquisitions this offseason to threaten Cook's role, signaling he should still be a candidate for around 300 carries and at least 30 receptions, which he's had in three straight seasons. Drafting Ray Davis with a late-round pick to back up Cook might be worth doing in deeper redraft formats just to lock in the Bills backfield, but the 27-year-old's productive nature carries him into a pick between eighth and 12th overall in PPR leagues and fifth and 10th in half- and non-PPR scoring.

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