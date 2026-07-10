2026 Outlook: Jayden Reed

Reed agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the Packers this offseason and should immediately benefit from the targets vacated by Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks leaving Green Bay this offseason. Reed has been one of the most effective receivers in the NFL when targeted over the last two seasons -- he led all NFL WRs in passer rating when targeted in 2024 and followed that up with the fourth-best passer rating when targeted in 2025. From a more Fantasy-specific perspective, throughout the past three seasons combined (2023-2025), Reed has led all NFL receivers in Fantasy points per target -- he's been that efficient. Injuries have been the issue. Reed started just three games in 2025 and appeared in seven total after starting just 10 games in 2024. If Reed can stay healthy, with the vacated targets in Green Bay, he could emerge as a WR2 in Fantasy Football leagues for the price of a WR4/5 on draft day. He's a high-upside swing and one of our favorite sleepers given what he's been able to accomplish on a per-target basis.

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