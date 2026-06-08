2026 Outlook: Jaylen Warren

Warren was a top-20 RB on a per-game basis in all formats last season, even in non-PPR, but he should still be drafted as a high-end No. 3 running back this season. Taking him in Round 6 or 7 in a 12-team league seems like the right time (wait an extra round if catches don't count). We are betting that Warren has a bounce-back season as a pass-catcher with Kenneth Gainwell (73 catches in 2025) moving on to the Bucs. Few quarterbacks target RBs like Aaron Rodgers does, so this role is very valuable. However, new Steelers rusher Rico Dowdle (back-to-back 1,000-rush-yard and 39-catch seasons) might wind up leading the team in carries, plus his 61.5% success rate inside the 5 over the past two seasons is way better than Warren's 27.8%. It's also noteworthy that new Steelers coach Mike McCarthy not only coached Dowdle in Dallas in 2024 but brought him into the NFL as an undrafted free agent back in 2020. Warren will need to hoard targets like Gainwell did last year to have a chance to repeat last year's big finish, but he should have a big enough role to be at worst a No. 3 RB.

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