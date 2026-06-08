2026 Outlook: Jets

Fantasy managers shouldn't expect the Jets DST to be a helpful option. The team will have as many as eight new starters, including rookies David Bailey and D'Angelo Ponds, but it might amount to a solid unit instead of one that dominates opponents, including both the Bills and Patriots twice each over the course of the year. Head coach Aaron Glenn knows he's on thin ice and intends to call plays this season, a move that isn't guaranteed to work out. At most, the Jets DST might be worth considering for their games against below-average offenses in Miami, Tennessee (in Week 1), Cleveland and maybe Las Vegas. They should be on the waiver wire for pickup those weeks.

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