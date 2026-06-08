2026 Outlook: Justin Herbert

There's a lot to like about Herbert this season, and he should be drafted as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. In one-quarterback leagues, Herbert is worth selecting as early as Round 5. And in multiple-QB leagues, Herbert is worth drafting in Round 2. He should benefit from the addition of Mike McDaniel as the offensive coordinator for the Chargers, as well as offensive tackles Rashawn Slater (knee) and Joe Alt (ankle) being healthy. Slater missed the entire 2025 campaign, and Alt was limited to six games in which Herbert averaged 25.1 Fantasy points per game. And McDaniel once helped Tua Tagovailoa lead the NFL in passing yards in 2023 with the Dolphins. Herbert has a solid receiving corps with Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris, Brenen Thompson, Oronde Gadsden II and David Njoku, and he'll use his legs since he's rushed for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. Herbert has the chance to be a league-winning quarterback in 2026.

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