Lambert-Smith will likely be the No. 5 receiver for the Chargers this season, and he is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Chargers have Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston ahead of Lambert-Smith on the depth chart, and he's likely behind Tre Harris and Brenen Thompson as well. It will be hard for Lambert-Smith to help Fantasy managers in that role, and it will likely take multiple injuries for Lambert-Smith to be Fantasy relevant in 2026.
2026 Outlook: KeAndre Lambert-Smith
2026 fantasy player outlook for KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR , Los Angeles Chargers
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
-
KeAndre Lambert-Smith Fantasy Outlook
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-