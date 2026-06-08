2026 Outlook: KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Lambert-Smith will likely be the No. 5 receiver for the Chargers this season, and he is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Chargers have Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston ahead of Lambert-Smith on the depth chart, and he's likely behind Tre Harris and Brenen Thompson as well. It will be hard for Lambert-Smith to help Fantasy managers in that role, and it will likely take multiple injuries for Lambert-Smith to be Fantasy relevant in 2026.

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