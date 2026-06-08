2026 Outlook: Keaton Mitchell

Mitchell could be an intriguing late-round pick, but until we get some clarity on the Chargers' depth chart, it's best to leave Mitchell on the waiver wire outside of deep leagues. After three seasons and a combined 121 carries (and 6.3 yards per carry) with the Ravens, Mitchell joins the Chargers and is in the mix to be a handcuff for Omarion Hampton. Mitchell will likely compete with Kimani Vidal to be the team's No. 2 running back. In the event of a Hampton injury, it's certainly possible that Mitchell and Vidal would split touches. Keep an eye on this backfield to see if a good handcuff emerges.

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