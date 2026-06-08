2026 Outlook: Kyle Williams

A deep sleeper on many people's lists, Williams figures to compete for playing time with the Patriots this preseason. On occasion last year, Williams shone thanks to his incredible breakaway speed. If he lands more playing time as an outside receiver in New England, then he would have a chance to be a legit Fantasy asset. Unfortunately, the Patriots added A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs to their receiver room, making it much less likely Williams will be good for Fantasy. At best, he's a Dynasty and keeper-league bench stash at this point.

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