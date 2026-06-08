2026 Outlook: Ladd McConkey

McConkey has the chance for a bounceback season in 2026, and he's worth drafting in Round 4 as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. In 2024, McConkey looked like a star with 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns on 112 targets, and he averaged 15.1 PPR points per game. He struggled in 2025 with 66 catches for 789 yards and six touchdowns on 106 targets, and he averaged just 11.3 PPR points per game. It's hard to pinpoint exactly what happened with McConkey. Keenan Allen was part of the Chargers' receiving corps in 2025, and his presence may have impacted McConkey. Justin Herbert also struggled when the offensive line started to deal with injuries. McConkey needs to step up in his third year, and he should benefit with Allen gone, as well as playing for new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. There's reason to buy into McConkey regaining his 2024 form, and he should be a good value pick in Round 4 this season.

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