2026 Outlook: Malik Willis

Willis is one of the more intriguing sleepers heading into 2026 after parlaying one of the most efficient multi-game stretches from a Fantasy production standpoint while filling in for an injured Jordan Love in 2025 into a starting role in Miami. Fantasy managers will have to ask themselves how much of Willis' production was a product of Matt LaFleur's scheme, a small sample size, and a strong supporting cast, because he won't have any of that in 2026. He joins a Dolphins team with arguably the least desirable wide receiver corps in the NFL. However, Willis flashed top-five QB1 upside in his start against the Ravens in 2025 and has the ability to raise both his floor and ceiling due to his scrambling and designed runs. Willis projects in many ways like Justin Fields did from a Fantasy standpoint heading into last season with the Jets; however, in Willis' case, you won't have to pay the borderline QB1 cost. The Dolphins also have more financial incentive to keep Willis as their starter throughout the entire 2026 season. This makes him arguably the highest-upside QB2 gamble in Fantasy.

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