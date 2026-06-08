2026 Outlook: Michael Wilson

Wilson had a breakout season in 2025, and we'll see if he can repeat that performance in 2026. We view Wilson as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 7 in all leagues. The story of Wilson in 2025 has to be told in two parts -- with Marvin Harrison Jr. and without. With Harrison on the field, Wilson averaged just 7.6 PPR points in 12 games and had only two outings with more than 9.1 PPR points over that span. Now, in five games without Harrison, Wilson averaged 25.9 PPR points and had just one game below 20.9 PPR points over that span. Wilson averaged 13.6 targets per game without Harrison and 4.8 targets per game with Harrison. We'll see how the offense looks in 2026 since the Cardinals have a new head coach (Mike LaFleur) and offensive coordinator (Nathaniel Hackett), and Wilson might be featured more than Harrison. And Jacoby Brissett, who is expected to return as the starter, also loved throwing to Wilson, especially when Harrison was out. Just keep in mind that Wilson averaged 8.8 and 7.8 PPR points per game in the first two years of his career before 2025. And he still shares the field with Harrison, Trey McBride and now rookie running back Jeremiyah Love. Wilson could be risky to trust in 2026, but we now know what he's capable of doing when featured. We just don't know if that will happen again while everyone is healthy for Arizona this year.

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