2026 Outlook: Packers

The Packers DST was a solid but somewhat inconsistent Fantasy option during the 2025 season while finishing near the middle of the DST rankings. However, the potential early-season return of elite pass rusher Micah Parsons could change things in 2026. They project as a fringe starting DST with the addition of Jonathan Gannon as defensive coordinator, but you are likely better off grabbing several high-upside DSTs on draft day. Instead, the Packers can be relied on as a streaming option off the waiver wire in favorable matchups.

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