2026 Outlook: Raiders

The Raiders defense got a nice surprise this offseason when Maxx Crosby wasn't traded to Baltimore after a failed physical. Not only is Crosby staying in Las Vegas, but he's also angry over the whole fiasco, which should lead to some standout production. The Raiders also added some key veterans in Nakobe Dean, Kwity Paye and Quay Walker, and they drafted potential impactful rookies with Treydan Stukes in Round 2, Keyron Crawford in Round 3 and Jermod McCoy in Round 4. Hopefully, these guys can help improve a Las Vegas defense that was No. 8 in most points allowed in 2025. The Raiders also added 37 sacks, eight fumbles, eight interceptions and allowed 317.8 yards per game. We don't recommend drafting the Raiders DST in the majority of leagues, but if the unit gets off to a hot start, then add the Raiders DST off the waiver wire.

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