2026 Outlook: Seahawks

The Seahawks DST had an amazing season in 2025, and the unit should once again be solid in 2026. We recommend drafting the Seahawks DST as a No. 1 Fantasy option this season with a late-round pick. Last year, Seattle was among the league leaders in sacks (47) and interceptions (18), and the Seahawks DST scored seven touchdowns to lead the NFL. The defense should once again be tough behind Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy up front, Ernest Jones IV in the middle at linebacker and Nick Emmanwori at safety. Mike Macdonald is also one of the best defensive coaches in the NFL, and the Seahawks DST should again be one of the top Fantasy options in 2026.

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