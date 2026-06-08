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2026 Outlook: Spencer Shrader

2026 fantasy player outlook for Spencer Shrader, K, Indianapolis Colts

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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Shrader and Blake Grupe will compete for the starting kicker job in Indianapolis this season. Shrader only missed one kick before he tore his ACL in Week 5 and could be viewed as the favorite as long as he is 100% healthy. Grupe played the final five games for the Colts and did not miss a field goal or an extra point. Whoever wins this job will be in consideration for the top 12 kickers as the Colts are expected to have a good offense and play most of their games indoors.

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