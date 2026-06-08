2026 Outlook: Stetson Bennett

Bennett could be the No. 2 quarterback for the Rams this season behind Matthew Stafford, but even if he wins that job, Bennett should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. He did not play in 2025, and he will compete in training camp with rookie Ty Simpson to be second on the depth chart. The only way Bennett would have Fantasy value would be if Stafford missed any time, and we hope that doesn't happen. At best, you can add Bennett off the waiver wire during the year if he ever gets consistent playing time.

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