2026 Outlook: Tanner McKee

McKee will compete with veteran Andy Dalton and rookie Cole Payton for a spot on the depth chart behind Jalen Hurts this preseason. McKee's name has been floated in trade rumors for years, so we wouldn't be surprised if he were to get dealt before Week 1. But until it happens, and until he proves to be consistent under center, he won't get drafted in anything but the deepest of Superflex Dynasty leagues.

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