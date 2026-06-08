2026 Outlook: Tip Reiman

Reiman will compete for a role as a reserve tight end in Arizona this season, but he is not worth drafting in any Fantasy leagues. In 2025, Reiman suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 and was placed on injured reserve. Prior to getting hurt, Reiman had three catches for 18 yards on five targets. He will compete with Elijah Higgins to be the No. 2 tight end for the Cardinals behind Trey McBride, but Reiman will have no Fantasy value as long as McBride is healthy.

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